Missing Pretoria teenager Monique Barnard found safe

There has been a positive outcome in the search for 18-year-old Monique Barnard, who was reported missing after disappearing from her home in Danville, Pretoria.

A confirmation issued on Thursday announced that Monique had been safely found, bringing relief to her family, friends and the many people who shared her missing person alert on social media.

Monique had been reported missing on July 13, 2026, prompting an extensive search involving law enforcement, search and rescue teams, and members of the public.

In a message of thanks, those involved in the search expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped bring the case to a safe conclusion.

“A heartfelt thank you to Matt, Zenobia and the MISA Search and Rescue Team, SAPS Pretoria West, Monique’s mother, Christine, the community, MISA Search and Rescue Support, and all other role players who assisted in the search, shared the alert, and helped bring this case to a safe conclusion,” the statement read.

“Your support, dedication and teamwork made a difference.”

No further details regarding the circumstances of Monique’s disappearance or where she was found have been released.

Her safe return has been welcomed by the community, with many taking to social media to express their relief and wish her and her family well as they recover from the ordeal.

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