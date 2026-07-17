Stronger enforcement needed to stop illegal street racing in Silverton

Silverton residents have raised concerns over what they claim are frequent illegal street racing and spinning on Dykor Street, alleging that the activity is linked to a nearby automotive repair shop.

According to residents, Kutja Worx, an automotive repair and racing vehicle workshop, is allegedly associated with regular street racing and spinning in the area, putting motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Residents claim they often hear vehicles revving their engines, accelerating at high speeds and spinning on the street, sometimes during business hours. They fear the behaviour could lead to a serious crash or injury.

Concerns have been heightened following the fatal street racing incident on Steve Biko Road in Gezina on May 2, where a young man lost his life after the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control. The deceased, Philip Bezuidenhout, was in the passenger’s seat.

Residents say that tragedy should serve as a warning of the dangers posed by illegal street racing or spinning.

A community activist and Silverton resident of over five decades, Marietjie van Deventer, said stronger action is needed.

“Law enforcement ignore our pleas over this company,” she said. She demanded police to confiscate the vehicles and arrest the reckless drivers.

“Soon, an innocent resident will fight for his life in a hospital theatre or be buried due to these reckless behaviour of people not respecting anyone else and disobeying the law,” she said.

“They practice this unlawful act after dark, where no streetlights are on.”

She said when she reports the racing to TMPD, they only arrive an hour later.

“We urge TMPD to come every single night for a week at least (and not be visible with marked vehicles or dress code) to experience this themselves,” she said.

Van Deventer said there should be a TMPD office in the Silverton police precinct to act immediately when a call comes in.

She said illegal spinning and racing are a source of danger to innocent people and a reckless behaviour.

The owner of the automotive shop, Boitumelo Mashego, denied any acts of reckless behaviour by his staff or any individual associated with his shop.

“There is no races happening in Dykor Street. In our workshop, there are only revving of cars, maybe once or twice in a week,” Mashego explained.

He said the only incident he recalled was of the previous week, when a customer took a car for a drive and started spinning the car in Jasmine Street.

“This was done solely by the customer, and it was not under our orders,” said Mashego.

He said he reprimanded the customer after the incident, and promised that such acts would never happen again.

“We will ensure that every customer who picks up their car from our workshop do it under instructions we will lay.”

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said they were unaware of any street racing in the area, and said the TMPD will visit the area to investigate and enforce the law under the National Road Traffic Act.

“If there is a need to involve other law enforcements agencies or other stakeholders within the city, we will do so,” Mahamba said.

“We want to warn those involved to stop immediately for the sake of the city residents, those who are doing business around the area and for road users.”

Mahamba also urged community members to report such behaviour to TMPD or other law enforcement agencies.

The TMPD can be contacted on 012 358 7095 or 6 or the all-hours number 012 358 2124.

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