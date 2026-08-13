Illegal employment lands two employers in trouble

Two employers have landed themselves in trouble after they were arrested for allegedly employing undocumented foreign nationals during a multidisciplinary crackdown operation in the Pretoria North policing precinct on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on August 12, involved the Pretoria North Crime Prevention, Soshanguve K9, the Department of Home Affairs, TMPD and the CPF.

According to Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, one employer was found with 13 undocumented foreign nationals working at her business premises, while the other employed five.

“The two employers were arrested and charged for hiring illegal immigrants at their business premises,” said Moloto.

The combined fines relating to the 18 undocumented workers amounted to R180 000.

The crackdown was not limited to immigration-related offences, with police also making arrests linked to drugs and suspected stolen infrastructure.

Three suspects were arrested for drug possession, while another suspect was found in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

Moloto said the operation formed part of law-enforcement agencies’ efforts to address criminal activity and reinforce their presence in communities within the policing precinct and surrounding areas.

The operation was assembled by the Visible Policing Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Theunis Smit, who brought together various law enforcement and community structures for the crackdown.

The involvement of multiple agencies allowed officials to target a range of offences during the operation, including illegal employment, drug possession and suspected theft of copper cables.

Police said the crackdown was also intended to reassure residents that law-enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining law and order.

The operation comes amid continued efforts by police and other authorities to address offences that affect communities and businesses in the northern parts of the city.

Moloto said law enforcement would continue working with partner agencies to enforce the law and assert the authority of the state.

The arrested suspects are expected to face relevant charges, while authorities will continue with investigations into the offences uncovered during the operation.

Police have also encouraged businesses and community members to comply with the law and work with law-enforcement agencies in addressing criminal activity in the area.

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