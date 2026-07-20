Cold front to bring cooler weather to Pretoria later this week

Pretoria residents can expect another pleasant winter week, with sunny skies, dry conditions and daytime temperatures reaching the mid-20s before a cold front brings a noticeable drop in temperatures towards the weekend.

While Gauteng will escape the rain and severe weather expected over the Western and Southern Cape, weather forecasters say the cold front moving across the country on Thursday will still be felt inland.

According to Vox Weather, two stronger cold fronts are expected to arrive from Thursday, bringing cold, wet and windy weather to the south-western parts of South Africa, along with another light dusting of snow over some high-lying areas. Although the fronts will not bring rain to Pretoria, colder air will spread over the interior behind the system.

In Pretoria, the first half of the week will remain comfortably warm by winter standards, with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 24-25°C between Monday and Friday. Overnight temperatures, however, will stay cold, ranging from 6°C to 8°C.

The biggest change is expected from Thursday into Friday, when fresh southerly winds associated with the passing cold front are likely to make conditions feel noticeably cooler, despite the sunshine. Maximum temperatures are forecast to ease into the low 20s over the weekend, while the chilly mornings continue.

Vox Weather has also warned that morning frost remains possible across parts of the central interior, including Gauteng, particularly in low-lying areas where temperatures can drop close to freezing before sunrise.

Despite the arrival of the cold front, no significant rainfall is expected over Pretoria or most of Gauteng this week. Instead, residents can look forward to crisp winter mornings, sunny afternoons and generally favourable conditions for outdoor activities.

Pretoria weather outlook:

Monday: 25°C / 6°C – Mostly cloudy later in the day.

Tuesday: 24°C / 7°C – Partly sunny and dry.

Wednesday: 24°C / 8°C – Mostly sunny.

Thursday: 24°C / 8°C – Cold front passes south of the country, bringing cooler air and fresh southerly winds later in the day.

Friday: 25°C / 8°C – Sunny but cooler in the breeze.

Saturday: 22°C / 8°C – Sunny and noticeably cooler.

Sunday: 21°C / 8°C – Fine, dry and cool.

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