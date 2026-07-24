Body of missing 11-year-old boy recovered from Olievenhoutbosch river

The body of an 11-year-old boy has been recovered from a river in Olievenhoutbosch after he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

According to CERT South Africa, a distress call was received at approximately 18:33 from a community member reporting that the child had gone missing after reportedly playing in the river earlier that afternoon.

Due to the area’s remote, rural location, emergency services were immediately activated, and multiple resources were dispatched to the scene.

“Emergency services were immediately mobilised to the remote rural area, with multiple rescue teams joining an extensive search operation.”

An extensive search operation followed, involving CERT South Africa, the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Rescue Unit, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Unit, SAPS Search and Rescue, and other emergency response teams.

Additional assistance was provided by Monitor Net, Emer-G-Med, Umvula Security, Noordvaal Security Guard Division and the Bidvest Coin Airwing, which conducted an aerial search using a thermal imaging camera in an effort to locate the missing child.

CERT South Africa expressed its condolences following the recovery.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the child’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic loss,” the organisation said.

The organisation also thanked all emergency services, search and rescue teams, security personnel and members of the community who assisted during the operation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be investigated by the relevant authorities.

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