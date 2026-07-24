Man shot in attempted hijacking in Pretoria

A man sustained a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen during an attempted hijacking in Nellmapius on Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in Nellmapius, Pretoria East, and not in Nellmapius, Centurion, as previously reported

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), emergency crews, including a PVES doctor, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 20:15 after reports of a shooting linked to an attempted hijacking.

When paramedics arrived, they found the victim with severe traumatic injuries caused by a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“On arrival, members found one patient with a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, resulting in severe traumatic injuries.”

Emergency responders immediately began advanced life support treatment, stabilising the patient at the scene before he was transported by Gauteng Provincial Government Emergency Medical Services (GPG EMS) to a suitable hospital for further emergency treatment and specialist care.

PVES commended GPG EMS for its swift response and professionalism in ensuring the patient was rapidly transported for definitive medical care.

The organisation also thanked ProShield for securing the scene and ensuring the safety of emergency personnel while the incident was being managed.

The circumstances surrounding the attempted hijacking were not immediately clear, and no information regarding suspects or arrests had been released at the time of publication.

Rekord will update this article as soon as further information or comment is received from the police.

*Please note the article has been amended.

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