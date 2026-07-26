Five feared missing after devastating Centurion informal settlement fire

Five people were initially feared missing after a devastating fire swept through an informal settlement near Centurion Mall in the Centurion CBD on Saturday night. Firefighters and emergency responders battled the blaze for several hours, but authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone remains unaccounted for as investigations continue.

According to CERT South Africa, its Centurion crew was dispatched to the scene at approximately 22:50 after reports were received of multiple informal dwellings on fire on open ground near Centurion Mall.

On arrival, emergency crews found several informal structures already engulfed in flames. Firefighters from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department and Fidelity SecureFire were already on scene, working to contain the rapidly spreading blaze and prevent it from reaching additional structures.

Residents initially told emergency responders that as many as five people were missing. However, after several hours of firefighting operations and searches, responders said they were unable to confirm those reports.

“Initial reports from residents indicated that as many as five people were unaccounted for. However, after several hours of firefighting operations, this information could not yet be confirmed.”

At the time of publication, authorities had not released any official information regarding injuries, fatalities or the exact number of structures destroyed.

The incident prompted a large-scale response from multiple emergency, medical, security and community organisations.

Responding agencies included PRSS Holdings, Seek Security, Old East Safety Forum, Monitor Net, Emer-G-Med, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, Vision Tactical, the Tshwane Metro Police Department and several other supporting role players.

CERT South Africa thanked all responding agencies for their professionalism, teamwork and coordinated efforts throughout the operation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Rekord has approached the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department for confirmation on the number of structures affected, any confirmed casualties and whether any residents remain missing. This article will be updated as soon as further information becomes available.

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