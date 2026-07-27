Claims of patients turned away at Mamelodi clinic slammed

The metro has denied claims that large numbers of patients are being turned away without receiving medical attention at Mamelodi East Stanza 2 Clinic, saying only isolated incidents occurred due to operational and resource constraints.

The response follows concerns raised by residents on social media, where it was alleged that more than 200 people were being sent home while only about 100 patients were being assisted daily between 07:30 and 16:00.

Tshwane Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the matter was brought to the attention of the Municipal Health Services Department, which conducted a preliminary investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there were some operational and resource constraint challenges on the said days, which led to those isolated incidents. The matter was immediately attended to, and an explanation of the triage process was offered,” said Mashigo.

He stated that the metro could not confirm reports that large numbers of patients had been turned away.

“No large number of patients were turned away without treatment. The few isolated incidents were attended to once management was alerted. It is against the Constitution of South Africa to return patients without medical attention. In cases of resource constraints, the triage system must be applied,” he said.

According to Mashigo, the National Department of Health norms and standards state that one nurse clinician is expected to see 30 patients per day, while one doctor is expected to see 25.

He said the municipality continues to optimise its available resources to the best of its ability.

Mashigo added that several daily interventions have been implemented to improve patient flow and access to services.

“Daily interventions include ensuring the efficiency of the appointment system, continuous communication with patients in waiting areas throughout the day, monitoring patient queues throughout the day, and redistributing patients to manage service demand, as well as implementing the triage system,” he said.

He added that patients requiring healthcare services after 16:00 are managed at Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre, a 24-hour facility, with approved referral procedures in place.

Mashigo stated that the metro’s Health Services Department is working to strengthen healthcare facilities within its available budget.

“Plans are underway for the city’s Health Services Department to capacitate its health facilities within the available budget allocation,” he said.

The metro also confirmed that construction of the new Lusaka Clinic is 95% complete.

Mashigo added that more than R20-million has been allocated in the current financial year to complete the project, which is expected to help reduce pressure on healthcare facilities serving Mamelodi and surrounding communities.

Addressing residents’ concerns, he said the metro remains committed to providing accessible and equitable healthcare services.

“We are committed to providing accessible, quality healthcare services to all our communities in an equitable manner within the available resources. Residents are requested to use the official complaint procedure to register concerns. There are complaint boxes available in all health facilities,” he said.

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