Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

After spending more than a month in hospital fighting for his recovery, Pretoria resident Stefanos Dalcos has finally returned home.

⚠️ Warning: This article contains graphic images that some readers may find distressing.

The 28-year-old was discharged this week after suffering severe third-degree burns when he was electrocuted during a freak incident at Planet Fitness Montana on June 18.

Dalcos underwent multiple surgeries and weeks of specialised treatment before doctors deemed him well enough to continue his recovery at home.

While grateful to be out of hospital, he says his road to recovery is far from over.

“I still have a long journey ahead of me, but being home already means everything,” he said.

Looking back on the terrifying incident, Dalcos says one person stands out above everyone else – fellow gym member Morné Venter.

According to Dalcos, Venter did not hesitate to help despite the danger and remained with him during the critical moments after he was electrocuted.

Click here to support Stefanos’ BackaBuddy campaign.

“If it wasn’t for Morné, I honestly don’t believe I would be here today,” Dalcos told Rekord.

“He risked his own safety to help me. I can never thank him enough for what he did.”

Dalcos said Venter has remained humble throughout the ordeal, despite playing a crucial role in saving his life.

“I hope people know what he did for me. He’s a hero.”

The incident occurred during what began as an ordinary gym session at Planet Fitness Montana.

Moments later, Dalcos was being electrocuted, suffering severe burns that would leave him hospitalised for more than a month.

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

One issue expected to form part of the ongoing investigation is why the gym’s electrical supply did not automatically trip.

According to Dalcos, the power had to be manually switched off before he could be freed from the electrical current.

He suffered third-degree burns over approximately 17% of his body during the incident.

Planet Fitness has previously confirmed that independent experts were appointed to investigate the incident and said it would not speculate on the cause until those investigations have been completed.

The company also said no employee sustained an electrical shock or any other physical injury while responding to the incident. However, it has received an allegation from a gym member claiming to have been injured while assisting Dalcos. That allegation also remains under investigation.

Dalcos expressed his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, family, friends and members of the public who supported him throughout his recovery.

He also thanked everyone who donated to his BackaBuddy campaign, saying the financial assistance and messages of encouragement helped him through some of the darkest days of his life.

Although he is now home, Dalcos still faces months of rehabilitation, wound care and further medical treatment before he can begin rebuilding his life.

“I’ve been given a second chance,” he said. “Now it’s about taking one day at a time and getting stronger.”

Also read: Pretoria man severely burned in horrific freak accident at Planet Fitness

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