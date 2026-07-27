What to watch on DStv Compact after the FIFA World Cup

Wondering what to watch next on DStv after Spain was crowned the football champion on the world’s biggest stage? We’ve got you covered! DStv Compact offers 100+ channels, including Mzansi Magic, M-Net Movies 3 and a range of kids and sport channels. Here’s what to watch on DStv Compact this month.



The world’s best football package

The football season goes into extra time with the kick-off of the Betway Premiership on the weekend of 1-2 August, followed by the MTN8 on 8 August 2026. If that’s not enough action, there’s also LaLiga, Serie A and the Champions League. Get DStv Compact.



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Nyala O

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This addictive new telenovela follows three women whose lives become intertwined as their marriages face unexpected challenges. Starring Mapaseka Koetle as career woman Kea Maponya, who is betrayed by her husband, Rhami (Motlatsi Mafatshe); her older sister, Mapula (Tsholofelo Matshaba), who’s facing an empty nest, and Kea’s lifelong friend Lerato (Cindy Mahlangu), who loves the princess treatment. Watch new episodes of Nyala O every Monday to Wednesday starting 20 July at 7PM on Mzansi Magic channel 161.



Married at First Sight Mzansi S3

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In this popular dating reality series, relationship experts match strangers who meet for the very first time at the altar. From there, the newlyweds embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon, moving in together, and building a life as a married couple. As they navigate the challenges of commitment, they must balance expectations with reality, discovering whether a lasting connection can grow from a first meeting. Watch Married at First Sight Mzansi S3 on Sundays at 6PM on Mzansi Magic channel 161.



S.W.A.T.

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Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and his elite LAPD team take on some of the city’s most dangerous threats while working to keep the public safe. This season, the team races against time to locate a group of missing students and their bus driver, who also happens to be Hondo’s former high school football coach. Meanwhile, Hondo’s latest recruit faces scrutiny as questions arise over a family history deeply connected to crime. Watch S.W.A.T. S8 on Thursdays at 8PM on Universal TV channel 117.



Critical but Stable

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Based on Angela Makholwa’s bestselling novel of the same name, this gripping drama follows Duke, a struggling businessman who draws his closest friends into a risky insurance scam in a desperate attempt to save his ailing wife and failing business. Bound together by a jazz-themed stokvel built on brotherhood and mutual support, each man is facing personal and financial challenges of his own. As their plan unfolds, loyalty, friendship, and family are put to the ultimate test. Watch Critical but Stable from Sunday, 26 July at 8PM on Mzansi Magic channel 161.



Chopped Castaways

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Hosted by Ted Allen, this cooking show pushes 12 talented chefs beyond the kitchen and onto a remote island, where survival skills are just as important as culinary expertise. Divided into teams, the contestants must create impressive meals without electricity, using open-fire cooking and makeshift kitchen setups. Along the way, they compete in demanding physical challenges to earn ingredient baskets, face unexpected obstacles, and battle for survival in high-stakes elimination rounds. Watch Chopped Castaways from Wednesday, 22 July at 4:05PM on Food Network channel 175.

