Parents urged to prepare as GDE 2027 applications open: Here’s everything you need to know

Applications for 2027 Grade 1 and Grade 8 online admissions in Gauteng will open on August 5.

Pretoria parents and legal guardians are encouraged to apply as early as possible before the system is due to close on September 4.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) announced the application dates during a media briefing on Monday, saying parents who miss the application window will not be accommodated through late applications.

The department said early preparation would help parents complete their applications accurately and reduce delays that could affect learner placement. Parents are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the online admissions process, gather all required supporting documents beforehand, verify that their personal information is correct and identify suitable schools before submitting applications.

“Having strengthened the system, our responsibility is now to ensure that every parent understands how to apply correctly. Successful admissions begin with careful preparation,” explained Gauteng MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebohang Maile.

Maile said the online admissions system remains a key planning tool for government, with every application helping the department determine teacher provisioning, classroom allocation, learning and teaching material, furniture requirements, infrastructure development and budget allocations.

He said Gauteng continued to have the country’s largest public education system, serving more than 2.4-million learners across 2 111 public schools. Between the 2025 and 2026 academic years alone, learner enrolment increased by more than 23 000 learners, placing additional pressure on school infrastructure across the province.

According to Maile, the online admissions system has also improved the learner placement process since replacing the manual admissions system in 2015.

“The system continues to improve service delivery by eliminating long queues, promoting transparency, strengthening planning through a centralised database, supporting capacity-based learner placement, and ensuring that admissions are administered consistently throughout the province,” added Maile.

Parents applying for either Grade 1 or Grade 8 must complete all five compulsory applications steps before their application steps before their application can be registered as complete.

The department said parents should follow the process in the following order:

Step 1:

Register the parent or legal guardian’s details by creating a profile on the online admissions system using a new username and password, while ensuring all compulsory information and a reliable cellphone number are captured correctly.

Step 2:

Register the learner’s home address and, where applicable, a work address if applying to a school near a parent’s workplace. Parents using a cellphone may also use the system’s location feature to capture their residential address.

Step 3:

Register the learner’s personal details by completing all compulsory fields before proceeding to the school application stage. Grade 8 applicants must also provide details of their current Grade 7 school.

Step 4:

Apply to a minimum of three and a maximum of five public schools, selecting schools carefully according to feeder zones, work address or other applicable placement criteria.

Step 5:

Upload certified supporting documents to the online system or submit them directly to every selected school within seven school days after completing the application.

“Registration alone does not constitute a valid application. An application will only be regarded as complete once every compulsory step has been successfully concluded,” warned Maile.

Parents are encouraged to select between three and five public schools instead of limiting their applications to only one or two schools, as this increases the likelihood of securing placement should a preferred school reach capacity.

The department said each parent should, where possible, prioritise schools within their child’s feeder zone while also considering each school’s available capacity.

During the online application process, placement priority is determined according to several criteria, including whether the learner’s home address falls within the school’s feeder zone, and whether the learner qualifies under the sibling or previous school category.

Also considered are whether the parent’s work address falls within the feeder zone, or if the learner resides within a 30km radius of the school.

Schools of specialisation also follow their own admission requirements.

“Selecting between three or five schools, particularly those located within the learner’s applicable feeder zone, improves placement opportunities while enabling government to utilise available school capacity more effectively,” said Maile.

The MEC also reminded parents that the online admissions system only applies to learners entering Grade 1 and Grade 8 in 2027.

Parents whose children are currently enrolled in Grade R are still required to submit a new online application for Grade 1 at the same school. Applications for Grade 2 to 7 and Grade 9 to 12 must instead be submitted directly to the relevant schools.

Supporting documents also remain a critical part of the admissions process. Parents must submit valid identification documents, proof of home address, proof of work address where applicable, Grade 7 reports for Grade 8 applications and clinic or immunisation card records for Grade 1 applicants.

The department stressed that all supporting documents must correspond with the information captured on the online admissions system and be uploaded or submitted to every selected school within seven school days after completing the application.

Proof of home address remains the most important supporting document, as it is used to verify feeder zones and determine placement.

The department warned that fraudulent proof of residence, falsified identity documents or any other false information could result in applications being declined, learner placements being withdrawn and legal action being taken.

“The submission of fraudulent proof of residence, falsified identity documents, or any other dishonest information undermines equitable access to education, distorts government planning, and may result in disqualification of the application, criminal investigation, and other legal consequences,” warned Maile.

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Parents who require assistance can access support through the department’s 48 walk-in centres, all 15 district offices, the GDE office and every public school.

The department also urged applicants to use one reliable cellphone number throughout the admissions cycle to receive SMS notifications relating to application confirmations, document requests and placement offers.

Applications for the 2027 academic year officially open at 08:00 on Wednesday, August 5, and close at 00:00 on Friday, September 4. The department urged parents not to delay their applications, as no late applications will be accepted after the closing date.

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