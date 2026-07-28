Pretoria dog rescued after weeks with snare cutting into his leg

For at least four weeks, a five-year-old Africanis named Renie endured unimaginable pain as a snare slowly cut deeper into his leg while he wandered the streets near Pretoria.

By the time he was found lying beside the R513 near the Mamelodi intersection, his leg was severely injured and badly infected. The extent of the wound suggested he had been suffering for weeks.

According to Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre, which rescued him, countless people had likely passed the injured dog during that time. Then one man decided to stop.

After noticing the snare tightly wrapped around Renie’s leg, the motorist immediately realised the seriousness of the situation and contacted the rescue organisation for help.

Rescuers rushed Renie to their clinic, where he was placed on a drip and given medication to relieve his pain while veterinary staff assessed his injuries.

During the examination, the team witnessed a moment they say they will never forget.

“As we gently examined him, Renie closed his eyes and fell asleep in our hands, almost as if he finally realised he was safe and no longer had to keep fighting,” the organisation said.

Sadly, the damage to his leg was too severe to save.

Later that day, veterinarians made the difficult decision to amputate the leg to prevent the infection from spreading and to finally free Renie from the pain he had endured for so long.

Despite everything he had been through, Renie’s gentle spirit never faded.

The organisation said he soon began greeting staff with a wagging tail, and before long, his trademark smile had returned.

His story has an especially heartwarming ending.

The same man who stopped beside the road and made the call that saved Renie’s life has since fallen in love with the brave dog and hopes to adopt him once his recovery is complete.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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