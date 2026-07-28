Illegal land invasions worsen water supply in Mshonguville

The Tshwane Metro is appealing to residents of Mshonguville, also known as Jeffsville informal settlement, in Atteridgeville to refrain from further unlawful invasions.

Residents are currently battling ongoing water supply challenges, while the area is prone to illegal land occupation.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, said the metro was aware of concerns regarding water supply at the informal settlement and sought to provide clarity on the situation while outlining measures currently in place to assist residents.

Maluleka said that after the relocation, the vacated land was unlawfully re-invaded.

“The recently occupied section of Mshonguville, situated on the steep mountain slopes, falls outside the recognised areas identified by the city for the provision of basic municipal services,” he explained.

He added that despite these challenges, the metro continued providing basic water services to recognised informal settlements in the area.

Maluleka noted that residents of Jeffsville in Ward 71 are supplied through three mobile water tankers. In neighbouring informal settlements in Ward 72, AD Section, Matlejwane and Concern, the metro provides nine stationary water tanks supported by three additional mobile water tankers.

He said the city continues to face significant challenges in extending water services to Mshonguville because the steep and inaccessible terrain prevents fully loaded water tankers from reaching households on top of the mountain.

“To ensure that residents still have access to water, the city has implemented designated stops at the foot of the mountain, where residents can collect water using buckets, containers and other portable storage containers,” he shared.

He warned that illegal occupation of land placed immense pressure on municipal resources, delayed planned development, and compromised the delivery of essential services.

“Residents are urged to refrain from invading land and utilise lawful housing allocation processes administered by the city,” encouraged Maluleka.

He added that the city remained committed to providing basic services within available resources while pursuing sustainable human settlements through lawful planning and development.

The MMC also encouraged residents to work with the city to protect public land, support orderly human settlement development and report illegal land invasions to relevant municipal authorities.

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