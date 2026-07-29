Central petrol stations warned of gas-and-dash instances

Some motorists are taking advantage of petrol stations in and around Pretoria Central by avoiding paying for fuel, local police warn.

This is after two thefts were recently reported and prompted Pretoria Central SAPS to caution all petrol stations within the policing precinct or any other area.

It has been reported that a white vehicle using multiple registration numbers poured petrol on two occasions and fled the scene without paying.

The registrations have been circulated, and it was discovered that one of the given registrations belongs to a Volkswagen.

According to one report, a male driver pulled through at a fuel station on the corner of Eskia Mphahlele Street and Madiba Street on July 20 around 18:47. On July 17 at Nana Sita Street, the same modus operandi was followed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise said the vehicle escaped with hundreds of rands worth of petrol unpaid.

“According to the report, the card would decline a couple of times, and as the attendant goes to fetch another speed point, the driver takes off. As a result, petrol worth R600 and R500 has been stolen. The detective’s office is pleading with the attendants to be more cautious and vigilant, and to come up with more security measures,” Nkhumise said.

Attendants are urged to call security to guard the customer until the matter has been resolved, and if there is refusal to pay, they must report it to the police immediately.

Nkhumise said the station is planning an engagement with security personnel and other representatives to discuss more safety measures.

Residents are urged to contact their local law enforcement with any information related to these incidents.

The information can be sent anonymously to the station on 079 880 0880 or 012 353 5017/5001 or to the investigating officer on 012 353 5044.

Alternatively, dial the crime hotline on 086000 10111, use any network provider by dialing 112 and following the prompts, or use the MySAPS app.

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