Community urged to stay alert as Facebook Marketplace fraud increases in Sinoville

Residents of Sinoville are being urged to exercise caution when buying and selling items on Facebook Marketplace as reports of online scams continue to increase, with fraudsters using fake advertisements, false payment confirmations, and other deceptive tactics to target unsuspecting buyers.

The Sinoville CPF has issued a community notice warning residents to remain vigilant when using the popular online marketplace.

The forum said scammers often lure victims with attractive deals before disappearing with their money or arranging unsafe meetings.

According to the CPF, buyers should always inspect an item in person before making any payment.

Residents are encouraged to meet sellers face-to-face, verify both the item and the seller, and avoid making deposits or paying upfront for products they have not seen.

CPF Chairperson Pierre Briel said community members should never let the excitement of finding a bargain override their personal safety or common sense.

“Criminals are constantly adapting their methods to exploit online shoppers. We urge residents to remain alert, verify every transaction, and never make payments before inspecting an item. If a deal appears too good to be true, it probably is,” said Briel.

The forum also advises residents to arrange meetings only in public, well-lit areas and never attend alone.

Bringing a friend or family member along can add an extra layer of security when meeting someone for the first time.

Another common tactic highlighted by the CPF is the ‘overpayment scam’ where fraudsters send fake proof of payment or claim they have accidentally transferred too much money before requesting a refund.

Victims who send money back often discover that the original payment never existed.

Residents are further encouraged to keep all communication within Facebook Marketplace’s chat function rather than moving conversations to other messaging platforms, where scammers may be harder to trace.

The CPF also cautioned against sharing personal information such as home addresses, identity numbers, or banking details with strangers. Such information can be used to commit identity theft or other forms of fraud.

Briel said staying informed is one of the best ways to prevent becoming a victim.

“A few extra minutes spent checking a seller, meeting in a safe place and protecting your personal information can save you from significant financial loss.

“We encourage everyone to report suspicious activity and help spread awareness within the community.”

The CPF reminded residents that while Facebook Marketplace remains a convenient platform for buying and selling goods, vigilance and sensible precautions remain the best defence against increasingly sophisticated online scams.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel