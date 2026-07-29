Family still searching for beloved Pretoria beagle nearly six years after he vanished

Nearly six years have passed since Luke disappeared without a trace, but for his owner, the search has never ended. Every new sighting brings renewed hope that the beloved beagle will finally be reunited with his family.

Luke went missing from his Pretoria North home on December 16, 2020, after gardening services allegedly failed to close the property’s gate properly.

According to Louw, neighbours tried desperately to catch the runaway beagle, but because South Africa was under strict Covid-19 lockdown regulations and curfew at the time, they were forced to abandon the search near Heatherdale Cemetery in Pretoria North before nightfall.

“I was in the Kruger National Park when I received the news,” Louw recalled.

“Because of the lockdown regulations, I wasn’t allowed to travel until the following morning. The pet sitter searched for him, but after that Luke simply vanished.”

Since then, Louw has spared no effort in trying to find him.

She has employed tracking dogs, drones and even consulted animal communicators, but despite years of searching, no credible new leads have emerged.

“I believe in my heart that Luke is still alive,” she said.

“It’s possible that someone picked him up and doesn’t realise that we’ve been searching for him all these years.”

Louw believes Luke could now be anywhere in South Africa.

“During lockdown, many people were staying with family members before returning home once restrictions eased. That’s why I’m now searching across the entire country. Luke could be anywhere.”

She describes Luke as far more than a pet.

“He is my child, and I simply can’t give up.”

Luke, who would now be 11 years old, is microchipped, neutered and was wearing a collar when he disappeared, although the collar may no longer be on him.

A R10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Luke’s safe reunion with his family.

How to identify Luke

Luke has several distinctive markings, including:

A predominantly white body with a brown back.

Black colouring on his back that has faded into brown.

A tail that is white from the tip to about halfway, turning brown towards his back.

A white chest with brown spots on his front legs.

A distinctive white cross- or leaf-shaped marking on the back of his neck that does not wrap all the way around.

A small white spot on the left side of his back.

The family urges anyone who believes they have spotted Luke not to approach him, as he may be frightened.

Instead, they ask members of the public to:

Take a photograph if possible.

Share the exact location or a dropped pin.

Keep an eye on him from a safe distance until they arrive, if it is safe to do so.

Anyone with information or who spots a beagle matching Luke’s description is urged to contact 076 740 6368 or 076 740 6368 immediately.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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