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LOOK: Snow turns parts of South Africa into a spectacular winter wonderland

Snowfall has transformed parts of SA into a winter wonderland, with up to 40cm of snow reported in places. LOOK at these photos and videos.

8 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
LOOK: Snow turns parts of South Africa into a spectacular winter wonderland
South Africa has been transformed into a winter wonderland as heavy snow blankets parts of Lesotho, the southern Drakensberg and other high-lying regions during one of the coldest weather systems of the season. Photos: Facebook/SouthernDrakensberg/ Giants Cup Wilderness

South Africans woke up to breathtaking winter scenes on Wednesday as heavy snow blanketed parts of the country, turning mountain peaks and valleys into a spectacular winter wonderland.

The heaviest snowfall has been reported over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg, where some areas are expected to receive up to 40cm of snow. Pictures and videos shared on social media show landscapes covered in white, delighting snow lovers while creating hazardous conditions for motorists and residents.

According to weather forecasters, the snowfall forms part of a powerful cut-off low-pressure system that has brought icy temperatures, widespread rain and disruptive weather to several provinces.

Snow is expected across the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, the southern Free State and the Lesotho border regions, while the South African Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings for heavy rain, snowfall and extremely cold conditions.

Forecasters have warned that mountain passes could become dangerous due to accumulating snow and icy road surfaces, while livestock farmers have also been urged to protect vulnerable animals from the bitter cold.

LOOK: Snow turns parts of South Africa into a spectacular winter wonderland
Photo: Facebook/SouthernDrakensberg

Although the snowfall is largely confined to higher elevations, the icy air mass has caused temperatures to plummet across much of the country, with many inland areas experiencing one of the coldest spells of the winter.

For many South Africans, however, the rare sight of snow has created a magical winter wonderland, with families flocking to elevated areas to enjoy the unusual spectacle and capture memorable photographs.

Weather experts have advised travellers heading towards the Drakensberg, Lesotho and other mountainous regions to monitor the latest road and weather updates before setting out, as conditions may change rapidly throughout the day.

LOOK: Snow turns parts of South Africa into a spectacular winter wonderland
Photos: Facebook/SouthDrakenberg

Pretoria is expected to escape the worst of the cold weather. Residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies with cool daytime temperatures of around 20°C on Wednesday, followed by cold mornings and overnight lows of about 7°C.

No snowfall is forecast for Jacaranda City, although the cold snap is expected to linger into Thursday before temperatures begin to recover.

LOOK: Snow turns parts of South Africa into a spectacular winter wonderland
Photo: Facebook/SouthernDrakensberg

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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8 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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