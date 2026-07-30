Community action transforms neglected Montana intersection

Motorists in Montana are benefiting from improved road safety following a community-led clean-up operation and pothole repair project undertaken by AfriForum Noord van die Berg’s neighbourhood team on July 29.

The initiative focused on addressing two long-standing concerns in the area: overgrown vegetation obstructing visibility at the intersection of Klippan Street and Enkeldoorn Street, and a large pothole in Hornbill Crescent that had become a hazard for road users.

According to AfriForum Noord van die Berg, the neighbourhood team recently cleared overgrown vegetation and removed litter from the corners of Klippan and Enkeldoorn streets after residents raised concerns about poor visibility.

The overgrowth had made it difficult for motorists to see approaching vehicles, creating a potentially dangerous situation at the intersection.

Volunteers spent time cutting back vegetation, cleaning the area, and removing litter that had accumulated along the roadside.

The effort has significantly improved visibility for motorists and restored the appearance of the intersection.

AfriForum’s Zanell Janse van Vuuren said community involvement remains essential in addressing local challenges and improving neighbourhoods.

“Projects such as these demonstrate what can be achieved when residents, volunteers and local supporters work together.

“Our neighbourhood team is committed to creating safer and cleaner communities, and we are grateful to everyone who contributes their time, resources and support to make these initiatives possible,” said Janse van Vuuren.

In a separate project, AfriForum Noord van die Berg’s neighbourhood team repaired a massive pothole in Hornbill Crescent.

The repair was made possible through sponsorship from resident and community supporter Johnny Kotze.

The pothole had become a growing concern for motorists travelling through the area, with residents warning that it posed a risk to vehicles and could potentially lead to accidents if left unattended.

Using materials provided through the sponsorship, volunteers carried out repairs to restore the road surface and improve driving conditions for residents and commuters.

Janse van Vuuren expressed appreciation to Kotze for his contribution and emphasised the important role that sponsors play in community improvement projects.

“We would like to sincerely thank Mr Johnny Kotze for his sponsorship and support. Community projects like these rely heavily on partnerships with residents and local businesses who are willing to invest in the wellbeing of their neighbourhoods. Without their assistance, many of these improvements would not be possible,” she said.

The projects form part of AfriForum Noord van die Berg’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety, cleanliness and infrastructure within the communities it serves.

The organisation regularly undertakes clean-up campaigns, maintenance projects and neighbourhood improvement initiatives aimed at creating a safer and more attractive environment for residents.

AfriForum encouraged community members to get involved in local initiatives and support efforts to improve neighbourhood infrastructure and public spaces.

The organisation said active citizen participation remains one of the most effective ways to address local challenges and build stronger communities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel