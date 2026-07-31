Pretoria residents pin their hopes on the ballot box

With the final voter registration weekend now less than three weeks away, the Electoral Commission (IEC) is urging eligible South Africans to ensure they are registered before the voters’ roll closes ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The final in-person voter registration weekend will take place on August 1–2, offering first-time voters and those who have relocated a final opportunity to register or update their information at their intended voting station.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced November 4 as the date for the Local Government Elections, the election must still be formally proclaimed by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in terms of electoral legislation.

The proclamation is typically published closer to election day, allowing eligible South Africans additional time to complete their registration before the voters’ roll officially closes.

Until then, residents can continue registering online through the IEC’s registration portal, which remains open 24 hours a day until midnight on the day the election is officially proclaimed.

Residents are urged to register in the voting district where they live, as voters may only cast their ballot at their designated voting station.

The upcoming registration weekend follows the first national voter registration weekend held on June 20–21.

Ahead of the final voter registration weekend and the Local Government Elections, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says police will increase their presence to safeguard the electoral process.

Speaking during the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration media briefing in Pretoria on July 12, Cachalia noted that the police operation during the first registration weekend had received high praise from the IEC.

He emphasised that the government cannot compromise on election security, particularly following the alleged killings of several councillors.

“One of our key objectives is ensuring a peaceful election. We’ve already seen, I think, 12 councillors murdered. Must I, as police minister, sit back and say, I’m not going to spend the resources that are required to ensure that those who are killing councillors are investigated?”

With the final opportunity to register approaching, Rekord interviewed Pretoria residents to determine their voter registration status and identify the issues they believe local government should prioritise after the elections.

Pretoria North resident Ofentse Letswalo said he has not yet registered but plans to do so during the upcoming registration weekend.

He believes voting is one of the most meaningful ways citizens can influence the country’s future.

“If you want to see change, you have to play your part in bringing it about. Choosing not to vote means giving up the opportunity to shape the country’s direction. Casting a vote is one of the most meaningful ways citizens can contribute to building the future they want to see.”

Letswalo stated that improving service delivery should be one of the government’s highest priorities and called for greater investment in sustainable employment opportunities for young people.

“I want to see a country where young people have genuine opportunities to build successful careers, where service delivery is reliable, and where economic growth benefits everyone,” he said.

Montana resident Ntsika Tshangela has already registered and intends to vote. She believes local government should prioritise stronger action against cable theft, as electrical infrastructure continues to be targeted by criminals.

Tshangela also called for a more reliable water supply, noting that frequent outages have become routine.

“We experience water disruptions almost every week, with residents often left without water for hours or days. This requires urgent attention.”

She also highlighted the need for better park maintenance.

“We have beautiful parks where children should be able to play, but the grass is often overgrown and poorly maintained. Regular maintenance and upkeep would make these spaces safe and enjoyable for families again,” she stated.

Arcadia resident Asiphe Mjongile believes greater emphasis should be placed on encouraging young people to participate in local government elections.

“The Local Government Elections are just as important as national and provincial elections. However, insufficient effort is being made to educate young people about voting at the municipal level,” she explained.

Mjongile noted that national elections receive significantly more publicity, creating the impression that they are more important than municipal elections, despite municipalities being responsible for many services that directly affect residents’ daily lives.

“Young people must take a stand for the changes they want to see in their communities. Here in Pretoria, we should be the change we want to see by using our voices and exercising our right to vote.”

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