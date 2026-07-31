Sinkhole fears in Silverton dismissed

The Tshwane Metro has assured residents that a recurring underground water leak at the corner of De Boulevard and Moreleta Street in Silverton poses a minimal risk of developing into a sinkhole.

This comes despite ongoing concerns from the community.

The leak, which residents say was first reported in 2023, has repeatedly resurfaced after repairs, raising fears that the water-saturated ground could eventually collapse.

Residents claim the affected area continues to deteriorate, with water seeping through the road surface, widening cracks and damaging the tar.

Long-time Silverton resident and community activist Marietjie van Deventer said the metro has repeatedly carried out surface repairs without addressing what she believes is the underlying cause of the leak.

According to Van Deventer, the city resurfaced the affected section with tar on November 20, 2024, but allegedly failed to repair the leaking pipe beneath the road.

“By 2025, water was once again seeping through the tar and flowing across the intersection. The road continues to deteriorate because the underlying problem has never been properly repaired,” she said.

Van Deventer believes the original damage occurred during fibre installation work, adding that the leak has worsened because the source of the problem was never permanently fixed.

“The city came back again and simply placed another layer of tar over what appears to be an underground leak. Just imagine how much water must be flowing beneath the intersection for it to push through the tar and cause visible damage,” she said.

She also criticised the city’s approach to infrastructure maintenance.

“Service delivery and the neglect of damaged infrastructure do not appear to be a priority for the city’s management. Residents continue paying for services while maintenance is delayed,” she said.

However, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said municipal engineers had assessed the site and found there was little risk of a sinkhole forming.

“The city has conducted an assessment of the affected section of road, and the possibility of a sinkhole developing is very minimal, as the site was rehabilitated accordingly,” said Mashigo.

He acknowledged that officials would conduct a follow-up inspection after reports that the leak had reappeared.

“The leak was repaired, and the tar road was reinstated. However, a team will be dispatched to investigate the reported recurrence and determine the cause so that an appropriate solution can be implemented,” he said.

Mashigo said the leak originated from a damaged 90mm steel water pipe and dismissed claims that fibre installation work caused the damage.

“The fibre installation project was not responsible for the damaged pipe. The city does not carry out temporary repairs. When pipes burst or sewer lines collapse, the affected sections are replaced as part of the repair process,” he said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel