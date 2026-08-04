Police search for driver after eight-year-old killed in N14 hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy on the N14 highway in Wierdabrug, Centurion, on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said a culpable homicide case has been opened following the incident.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation in Wierdabrug. It happened on August 3 at approximately 20:15,” said Van Dyk.

He confirmed that the driver responsible has not yet been identified.

“No arrest has been made. No suspect was identified on the scene. It was a hit-and-run. The investigation continues to track the driver,” he said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist in identifying the driver to come forward.

According to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT-SA) spokesperson Ruan Heyns, the child was crossing the N14 northbound carriageway with his guardian before the Jean Avenue off-ramp when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

“The CERT-SA Centurion crew responded to a reported pedestrian-vehicle collision on the N14 northbound, before the Jean Avenue off-ramp in Centurion,” said Heyns.

He said that despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the boy sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Heyns added that the vehicle allegedly fled immediately after the collision.

“The circumstances surrounding the child and his guardian’s crossing of the highway have not yet been disclosed and remain part of the ongoing investigation,” he said. He extended CERT-SA’s condolences to the child’s family saying, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they navigate this devastating loss.”

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