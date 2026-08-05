Community tip-off leads to gun recovery in Soshanguve

A high-calibre firearm and ammunition have been recovered in Soshanguve following information received from a community member, in what police have described as another example of the importance of public co-operation in combating crime.

The recovery was made by SAPS officers attached to the Rietgat Anti-Drug Unit on August 4, at 15:50.

Police acted on information regarding suspicious items reportedly being kept at a house in Block JJ.

When they arrived at the address, officers spoke to the homeowner and searched the property.

During the search, police discovered an R1 rifle, a magazine and 30 rounds of live ammunition hidden inside a bag at the back of the premises.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the homeowner played a critical role in ensuring the firearm was safely recovered.

“The homeowner informed police that she had discovered the suspicious bag while walking into her backyard and immediately reported the matter.

“Her responsible actions enabled police to respond promptly and ensure that the firearm and ammunition were safely removed before they could potentially be used in the commission of serious and violent crimes,” said Van Dyk.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and investigations are continuing.

Van Dyk said police are working to establish the origin of the firearm, determine how it came to be hidden at the property and whether it may have been linked to previous criminal activities.

District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended the resident for her vigilance and stressed that law enforcement agencies rely heavily on community support in the fight against crime.

Van Dyk said information provided by residents often forms the foundation of successful police operations, leading to the recovery of illegal firearms, the arrest of suspects and the prevention of violent crimes.

He further assured residents that all information received by SAPS is treated with strict confidentiality and that the identities of informers are protected.

Police have encouraged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities, illegal firearms, drugs and other criminal conduct in their communities.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other criminal activities can contact their nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS App.

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