Hundreds of Ga-Rankuwa households finally connected to electricity network

A total of 340 households in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 14 were connected to the electricity network recently.

This forms part of the Tshwane Metro’s ongoing project expanding access to basic services to underserved communities, reducing network constraints and stabilising electricity supply.

The project was launched by MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations and Coordination, Frans Boshielo, alongside Ward 32 councillor Floyd Thema, officials from the Energy and Electricity Business Unit (EEBU) and the appointed contractor.

As part of the project, all 340 households were supplied with prepaid electricity meters.

Four transformers were fully energised to support the newly connected network and ensure a stable supply of electricity to residents.

The electrification initiative was implemented using overhead medium- and low-voltage network infrastructure, designed to improve access to electricity while enhancing the reliability of power supply in the area.

Boshielo said the project demonstrates the metro’s commitment to improving the quality of life of residents through infrastructure development.

“We officially launched and switched on the Ga-Rankuwa Zone 14 electrification project,” said Boshielo.

The #SwitchOnTshwane programme continues to make a tangible impact! @CityTshwane through the Energy and Electricity Business Unit led by MMC Cllr Frans Boshielo, has connected over 340 households in Ga-Rankuwa, bringing immediate light, safety and dignity to hundreds of families. pic.twitter.com/sNhr1ONKKk — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) August 4, 2026

He added that access to electricity plays a critical role in improving living conditions, creating safer communities and supporting local economic development.

The metro said the programme is focused on delivering sustainable infrastructure that responds to the needs of growing communities while ensuring that residents have access to essential services.

Today , accompanied by Ward 32 Councillor Floyd Thema, officials from Energy and Electricity Business Unit (EEBU) and the contractor, officially launched and switched on the Garankuwa Zone 14 electrification project. A total of 340 households have now been electrified and… pic.twitter.com/wZM9TXWJ10 — MMC Frans Boshielo (@MMCBoshielo) August 4, 2026

Boshielo said for many families in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 14, the project marks the end of years without reliable electricity and the beginning of improved living conditions.

He said access to power will enable households to use electrical appliances safely, improve home security through lighting and create opportunities for education and small business activities.

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