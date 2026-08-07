Snow and bitter cold on the way: Keep your pets warm

With snow now possible in Pretoria and a major cold spell approaching Gauteng, pet owners are being urged to make sure their animals are protected from the bitter conditions.

The latest Vox Weather forecast places Pretoria within the potential snowfall zone for Monday and Tuesday, August 10 and 11, as a powerful winter system moves across South Africa.

While the possibility of snow around Pretoria remains at low-to-medium confidence and could still change, a sharp drop in temperatures, rain and cold conditions are expected as the system develops.

The SPCA reminds all animal owners that pets and livestock are just as vulnerable to cold weather as humans.

With the extreme conditions expected, the SPCA recommends the following steps to ensure animals stay warm, healthy, and safe:

Bring Pets Indoors: If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most.

If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most. Use Warm Clothing: Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat.

Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat. Provide Warm, Dry Shelter: For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably.

For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably. Elevate Flooring: Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in.

Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in. Add Bedding and Blankets: Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold.

Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold. Protect Livestock: Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times.

Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times. Use Heaters With Caution: If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires.

If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires. Watch for Signs of Hypothermia: Symptoms include shivering, lethargy, whining, anxiety, and seeking warmth. If you notice any signs, get your animal inside immediately and consult a veterinarian.

Symptoms include shivering, lethargy, whining, anxiety, and seeking warmth. If you notice any signs, get your animal inside immediately and consult a veterinarian.

Pet owners and farmers should monitor weather updates closely, prepare shelters in advance, and prioritize animal safety during this severe cold weather event.

Also read: Snow now possible in Pretoria as MAJOR cold front approaches

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