Families encouraged to embrace children living with disabilities

A local organisation assisting people with disabilities with job skills and entrepreneur programmes is pleading with parents to stop hiding their children.

The announcement was made at the first annual Family Fun Walk Day for Persons with Disabilities organised by Tlakukani Disability Empowerment Projects on Saturday morning.

Different organisations working with persons with disabilities, like Mamelodi Disability Association, Thandanani Drop Inn Centre, Mamelodi CPF, Batho Pele from Ekangala, the government and community were in attendance.

Paul Baloyi from Tlakukani Disability Empowerment Projects said the walk started at Stanza Bopape Clinic and ended at Stanza Bopape Community Hall, where they held talks with the community and parents.

Baloyi said the event was aimed at bringing persons with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and community members together for a day of recreation, social interaction and empowerment.

“Events like these remind us of Ubuntu; that we are stronger together because we get support from each other,” said Baloyi.

Baloyi said they are planning to host the event annually to educate the public about the needs of people living with disabilities.

“It is time parents and families stop being ashamed of their family members who are living with disabilities,” he said.

He said hosting the family fun day event encourages the public not to hide people living with disabilities, but instead to allow them to lead normal lives.

“We have so many centres in Mamelodi that work with people living with disabilities.”

Residents of Mamelodi were encouraged to let people or children living with disabilities become part of their community and make them feel safe.

They were also informed of different centres and their services.

The fun walk was also an awareness campaign about the rights of persons with disabilities and to encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle.

“It is also an opportunity for them to meet new friends like them.”

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