Menlo Park Scout Hall remains derelict despite promised demolition

Residents in Menlo Park are once again calling on the Tshwane Metro to intervene at the former Scout Hall on the corner of 26th Street and Umgazi Road.

The fate of the long-abandoned municipal property remains unclear, despite the eviction of illegal occupants and previous assurances that demolition work would begin.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said the illegal occupants had been removed, but the site remains uncleared.

According to Muller, demolition was due to begin on August 18.

She added that the focus is now on clearing and demolishing the derelict building, which residents say has been a long-standing concern in the neighbourhood.

The old Scout Hall has faced years of complaints over illegal occupation, dumping, informal trading and neglect.

In a petition, Muller said residents had repeatedly approached municipal officials over the past two years about the condition of the property.

“We demand that the City of Tshwane evict the illegal occupants and demolish the derelict municipal property,” a petition read.

According to Muller, residents are seeking clarity on when the promised demolition and clean-up will be completed.

Muller said an existing court order had prevented illegal occupation of the property and empowered the metro to remove occupants in the event of illegal or unauthorised occupation.

She added that residents had also previously offered to assist the municipality with securing the property once the occupants had been removed.

“Once TMPD has removed illegal occupants as per our request, we will place a full-time guard on the property at our own cost,” said Muller.

The latest concerns follow complaints raised in July about the property’s condition, and its impact on surrounding residents and businesses.

Resident Quintin Wiehahn previously said the property had become a source of fear, neglect, and urban decay.

He said its location between residential properties and businesses made its condition particularly concerning, as students, workers, residents, and visitors pass the area daily.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously said the matter had been brought to the city’s attention and was under investigation.

He said law enforcement was regularly monitoring the property, while municipal departments had conducted inspections.

“An integrated intervention and clean-up plan was being developed, involving law enforcement units, the regional office and the Environmental Management Department.”

Mashigo added that the municipality was investigating the property’s future use.

“The outcome of this assessment will inform the most appropriate use and development of the site,” he said.

The metro had not responded to questions about the latest developments at the time of publication.

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