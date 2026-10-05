More than 670 suspects arrested across Gauteng during Operation Shanela

Under the leadership of Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, police tracked down 670 suspects throughout Gauteng.

Operation Shanela II operations in the past week nabbed individuals wanted for alleged crimes of murder, armed robbery, rape, fraud, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking, theft and more.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said tracing the wanted suspects formed the first phase of the crackdown.

Phase two targets road users

“These suspects were arrested during the first phase of the operation, where the detectives were tracing wanted suspects,” Nevhuhulwi said. “The second phase of Operation Shanela II is where integrated law enforcement agencies conduct roadblocks to ensure that there are no illegal goods and substances transported by road users and to search for stolen, hijacked vehicles and contraband.”

Weekend operations across other districts resulted in 86 arrests in the Tshwane District, 45 in the West Rand District, 29 in the Sedibeng District and 22 in the Ekurhuleni District.

Mthombeni commended the detectives and operational teams for their continued efforts to track down wanted suspects and disrupt criminal activity through intelligence-driven, integrated policing operations.

Arrested suspects will appear at different magistrate’s courts in due course.

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