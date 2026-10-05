TUT beat Tuks in the Varsity Football final to be crowned champions

The TUT Red Army came back from 1-0 down to clinch their record fifth Varsity Football title with a 3-2 victory over arch rivals UP-Tuks.

UP-Tuks locked horns with arch rivals TUT in the fierce Pretoria derby with the Varsity Football title at hand. The much anticipated encounter did not spare any action as both teams took to the field blazing.

The Red Army were the first to pose threats to Tuks defence with Akani Rathokoa and Lucky Raphala combining well. However Rathokoa could not capitalize.

Tuks responded immediately and the home side then grabbed the lead in the 17th minute.

Risen Albert carried a perfect cross connecting flawlessly with Ntokozo Madela, as he headed it in the bottom corner to hand Stripe Generation a much needed lead, and the leading goal scorer taking his tally to six goals.

Nicholas Stothard’s troops however became complacent after going ahead inviting pressure from TUT.

The Red Army sent threats seeking instant response. Tuks suffered a blow after losing Risen Albert due to injury. The Red Army posed threats with no success as Tuks held firm to take a narrow 1-0 lead at the interval.

TUT returned from the tunnel rejuvenated and responded with an equalizer and subsequent lead courtesy Iviwe Sodidi and Rearabilwe Mphahlele.

Bushy Moloi’s troops made a statement return with Mphahlele at the thick of things, first an assist and then a goal. TUT with cheeky and deadly counter pressed Tuks’ defence and Mphahlele found Sodidi in the box who tapped it in to level matters.

The bold wing back capitalized on Tuks sloppy defence, Matome Rangata failing to control and clear his lines, the ball fell on Mphahlele’s lethal boot who fired a cracker. Gennaro Johnson failed to gather the ball as it went through his hands and legs as TUT found themselves in the driving seat.

Desperate for an equalizer the Stripe Generation sent numbers upfront forcing crucial safes from Luyanda Mandindi.

The high flying winger Akani Rathokoa put the icing on the cake, sealing the fifth star for the Red Army. Individual brilliance from Rathokoa as he pierces through Tuks defence and releases a cracker at the far corner to make it 3-1 in favour of the Red Army.

Jason Cox fired from inside the box for Tuks’ second. However it was not enough as TUT sealed their fifth Varsity Football title beating rivals Tuks 3-2.

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