Pretoria women dress to the nines for beautiful cause

Elegantly decorated tables, tea and treats, and a spirit of generosity filled the hall at Lynnwoodrif Gemeente when Sungardens Palliative Care hosted its Life is Beautiful Women’s Day High Tea on Saturday.

The annual event brought together women from across Pretoria east to celebrate Women’s Day while supporting Sungardens’ work in providing palliative care to people living with life-limiting illnesses and offering support to their families.

Hostesses each decorated a table for 10 guests, interpreting the Life is Beautiful theme in their own unique and creative ways.

Sungardens Palliative Care marketing manager Kobus van der Mesch said the event was not only a celebration of women, but also an opportunity for the community to make a meaningful difference.

“Every ticket purchased and every table beautifully decorated contributes towards the essential care and support that Sungardens provides to patients and their families,” said Van der Mesch.

“The Life is Beautiful theme reminds us to celebrate the joy, beauty and value of life, while also supporting those who need compassionate care during difficult times.”

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style high tea featuring sweet and savoury treats, tea, guest speakers, entertainment and goody bags, while a professional barista served speciality coffees throughout the morning.

Van der Mesch thanked the hostesses, sponsors, volunteers and guests whose support made the event possible.

“The generosity of our community enables us to continue providing specialised palliative care services. Events such as this show the incredible impact people can have when they come together for a worthy cause.”

Sungardens Palliative Care continues to provide holistic care and support to patients and families, with fundraising events playing an important role in sustaining its services.

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