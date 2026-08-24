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Pretoria women dress to the nines for beautiful cause

Creativity, compassion, and community came together at Sungardens Palliative Care’s Life is Beautiful Women’s Day High Tea, where guests gathered to celebrate women and raise funds for patients living with life-limiting illnesses.

August 24, 2026
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read
Irma Schetler-Ras, Charmaine Motsepe, Pieter van Heerden, Judith Mmola and Hestie Gerber

Elegantly decorated tables, tea and treats, and a spirit of generosity filled the hall at Lynnwoodrif Gemeente when Sungardens Palliative Care hosted its Life is Beautiful Women’s Day High Tea on Saturday.

The annual event brought together women from across Pretoria east to celebrate Women’s Day while supporting Sungardens’ work in providing palliative care to people living with life-limiting illnesses and offering support to their families.

Hostesses each decorated a table for 10 guests, interpreting the Life is Beautiful theme in their own unique and creative ways.

Sally Khan, Helen Alpino and Heidi Rootman
Louise Rautenbach and Tina Fitzgerald
Denette van Rooyen, Geraldine Cronje and Christine van Heerden

Sungardens Palliative Care marketing manager Kobus van der Mesch said the event was not only a celebration of women, but also an opportunity for the community to make a meaningful difference.

“Every ticket purchased and every table beautifully decorated contributes towards the essential care and support that Sungardens provides to patients and their families,” said Van der Mesch.

Rina Nel, Lindi Wiltz, Linda Devenish
Irma Schnetler-Ras and Henriett Schnetler

“The Life is Beautiful theme reminds us to celebrate the joy, beauty and value of life, while also supporting those who need compassionate care during difficult times.”

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style high tea featuring sweet and savoury treats, tea, guest speakers, entertainment and goody bags, while a professional barista served speciality coffees throughout the morning.

Anna Maidi and Sandra Coetzee

Van der Mesch thanked the hostesses, sponsors, volunteers and guests whose support made the event possible.

“The generosity of our community enables us to continue providing specialised palliative care services. Events such as this show the incredible impact people can have when they come together for a worthy cause.”

Sungardens Palliative Care continues to provide holistic care and support to patients and families, with fundraising events playing an important role in sustaining its services.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
August 24, 2026
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read

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Pamela Vuba

Pamela is a junior journalist at Rekord who focuses on community news in Pretoria, particularly in the eastern parts of the capital city. Pamela writes for the Pretoria East Rekord as well as Rekord’s online platforms.
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