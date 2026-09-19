Head-on crash on Snake Valley Road leaves one dead

One person died and another sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on Snake Valley Road near Thaba Tshwane in Centurion on Saturday morning.

Members of the Centurion Community Emergency Response Team (CERT-SA) responded to the crash at about 09:50 on September 19.

According to CERT-SA public relations officer Tanya Nieuwenhuizen, the collision involved two light motor vehicles.

Nieuwenhuizen said both vehicles came to rest on their sides after the crash.

“There was one occupant in each vehicle,” she said.

One of the occupants sustained serious injuries and was treated and stabilised at the scene by emergency crews.

The occupant of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency responders at the scene.

Photo: CERT-SA

Nieuwenhuizen stated that the circumstances surrounding the collision are still unclear.

“The relevant authorities will investigate the incident,” she added.

She extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wished the injured person a full and speedy recovery.

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