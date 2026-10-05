Pretoria North community unites with security firms to tackle crime

Community safety groups and private security firms have supported law enforcement during major roadblock operations across northern Pretoria, resulting in 22 arrests.

AfriForum Noord van die Berg, AfriForum Wes-Moot, Amandasig Action Group, TRT Security and its K9 unit, and Wolverine Protection Solutions worked together during patrols on Friday and Saturday nights.

The groups supported the SAPS, National Traffic Police and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) during the operations.

The groups supported the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National Traffic Police and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) during operations that included roadblocks. Photo: Supplied

Joint operations build safer communities



AfriForum Noord van die Berg spokesperson Ruan Janse van Vuuren said the weekend demonstrated the importance of co-operation between community organisations, security companies and law enforcement.

“By working together, we can strengthen the support available to our law enforcement agencies and help create safer communities.

“It is about being visible, assisting where we can and making sure our communities know that people are willing to stand up and get involved,” said Janse van Vuuren.

A radio communication network helped participating members stay in touch, while the group’s Valk Oog licence-plate recognition team alerted GAC Risk Solutions when flagged vehicles were identified.

MarisIT Development also supported the teams by providing refreshments during the operation.

A radio communication network also kept participating members connected throughout the operations. Photo: Supplied

Visible presence reassures residents



Resident Bernard Henk said the visible presence reassured the community.

“It makes a difference when residents see different organisations working together. Knowing that people are willing to spend their evenings helping to protect the community gives us some peace of mind,” said Henk.

Janse van Vuuren said safer communities require continued cooperation between residents, businesses, security companies and law enforcement.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel