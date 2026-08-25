Former city worker sentenced to life for rape

A former Tshwane Metro general worker, Matome Seloesa (42), was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 39-year-old woman in May 2023.

The conviction stems from an incident in which Seloesa followed and sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman seeking to use the restroom of a municipal building on the morning of May 27, 2023.

The victim later reported Seloesa, who was arrested.

At trial and when originally confronted, Seloesa claimed that the woman was both a sex worker and his girlfriend; a claim that did not match the evidence presented.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that the state argued, via State Prosecutor Sfiso Hlongwane, that Seloesa acted without remorse for his victim, who survived a terrifying ordeal.

“Hlongwane pointed out that the accused continued to insist that the victim was his girlfriend despite not knowing her. Hlongwane further submitted that rape is a heinous and serious offence in which perpetrators exert power and control over victims through violence and intimidation,” Mahanjana said.

In the end, the magistrate agreed with the state, finding Seloesa guilty after the state’s case and victim testimony proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Despite Seloesa being a first-time offender, the court felt that a sentence of life imprisonment was applicable given the heinous nature of the crime.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and believes it sends a strong message that sexual offences and all forms of gender-based violence will be met with the full force of the law,” Mahanjana added.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel