Questions raised over city’s alleged salary funding shortfall

DA Tshwane finance spokesperson Jacqui Uys has called on Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya and Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise to explain how an alleged R2-billion salary gap will be addressed.

“The city cannot continue to claim that it has a ‘fully funded’ budget when billions of rands in known obligations are not adequately provided for,” Uys said.

She said the DA had warned National Treasury about what it described as under-budgeting for salaries, which could force the city to cut other services.

“This is not merely an accounting technicality. If the city does not have sufficient money to meet its salary obligations, it raises serious questions about what expenditure will ultimately be sacrificed to keep the city functioning,” she said.

Uys said small businesses were already affected by delayed payments from the metro under the ANC-led coalition.

She called for an Adjustment Budget that reflects realistic revenue collection, expenditure commitments, and the actual cost of employing the city’s workforce.

The Tshwane Metro, however, has rejected the claim.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the difference between an initial personnel cost request and the final approved budget does not amount to an unfunded salary gap.

Mashigo said Group Human Capital Management initially requested about R15-billion for employee-related costs for 2026/27.

This was about R3-billion more than the previous financial year.

After budget reviews and affordability assessments, Group Financial Services approved an employee-related cost budget of about R13-billion.

He said the approved amount includes R229-million for filling vacancies and R362-million for salary back pay obligations.

“The difference between an initial departmental planning requirement and the final approved allocation should therefore not be presented as a R2-billion salary shortfall,” he said.

Mashigo said the city’s spending records do not show a material risk of overspending on employee costs.

“Expenditure will continue to be closely monitored to ensure that personnel costs remain within the approved budget and do not place undue pressure on resources required for service delivery,” he said.

He added that any additional funding requirements would be addressed through the city’s normal budgeting processes, including an Adjustment Budget if required.

He reiterated that the city’s current assessment does not indicate an inability to meet its salary obligations.

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