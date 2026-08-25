Residents' perseverance prove fruitful with roadworks underway

Pressure from residents in Pretoria North appears to be paying off, with road repair and maintenance work underway at several locations across communities after a petition was handed over to the Tshwane Metro during a council meeting.

Several roads and intersections across the ward have received so far as part of ongoing road maintenance efforts.

The areas where work was reported include President Steyn and Jan van Riebeeck streets; Gerrit Maritz Road; Danie Theron and President Steyn streets; Ben Viljoen and President Steyn streets; Emily Hobhouse and President Steyn streets; Burger Street; President Steyn and Eeufees streets.

Ward 2 counciller Quentin Meyer said work on Gerrit Maritz Street included cutting and preparation for tar patching, while other locations were receiving road repairs and maintenance.

The councillor linked all progress to the petition that residents had previously signed and handed over at a metro meeting.

“The pressure we put on, together with residents standing united, is paying off.”

Meyer described the work as an example of service delivery and credited residents for continuing to raise concerns about conditions in their neighbourhood.

The councillor also indicated that that the ward would keep pressing by continuing to report problems, pushing for solutions and fighting for improvements.

For locals, the roadwork represents an opportunity to address some of the frustrations caused by deteriorating roads and potholes in parts of the area.

Phakamani Mahlobo, a Pretoria North inhabitant, said the focus should now be on ensuring that the work is completed properly and that other roads requiring attention are not overlooked.

“The roadworks come amid continued calls from us as community members for faster responses to potholes, damaged roads and other municipal service delivery concerns.”

Meyer said the work demonstrated the importance of residents and councillors working together.

“We are stronger together,” the councillor said, thanking those who continued to support efforts to improve Ward 2.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel