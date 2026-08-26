14 public swimming pools ready for spring

Pretoria North residents are preparing to make a splash this spring, as the Tshwane Metro readies its facilities for the swimming season.

According to the metro’s latest assessment, 14 of 18 municipal swimming pools assessed across the metro are ready to open, while four require further maintenance and repairs.

Pretoria North and Deon Malherbe swimming pools are both listed as ready.

The metro said the assessments were conducted to ensure municipal swimming facilities are safe, functional and properly maintained before residents begin using them.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Obakeng Ramabodu said the metro wanted residents to enjoy the swimming season while prioritising safety and maintenance requirements.

“We want residents to enjoy the swimming season, but we also have a responsibility to ensure that our municipal swimming pools are safe and properly maintained before they are opened.”

He added that significant progress had been made, with 14 of the 18 assessed pools ready to welcome residents.

Deon Malherbe Swimming Pool is scheduled to officially reopen on September 1 and will accommodate a range of activities, including school galas, family recreational swimming, and school and club training sessions.

The facility underwent a major integrity upgrade during February and March.

The work included repairing leaks, replacing leaking pipes and servicing and replacing pumps and filters. Ablution facilities were also repainted and roofs were sealed.

Ward 50 councillor Lenise Breytenbach welcomed the reopening, describing it as excellent news for residents, particularly families and children.

“Safety preparations have also been completed, with all lifeguards reportedly qualified according to Lifesaving South Africa requirements and the necessary safety equipment issued,” said Breytenbach.

She said the facility has also been inspected and is reported to meet operational, cleanliness and safety requirements ahead of reopening.

“It gives the community an affordable recreational facility to enjoy during the spring and summer months.”

Breytenbach also said she had arranged a meeting and would personally inspect the swimming pool before residents begin using it, with a focus on safety, cleanliness and general readiness.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer said he would also use his inspection to determine whether additional maintenance or improvements were required.

“My focus is to ensure that the pool remains properly maintained, safe and accessible throughout the swimming season,” said Meyer.

The metro has urged residents to use municipal swimming facilities responsibly and comply with applicable safety rules. Parents and guardians have also been encouraged to supervise their children.

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