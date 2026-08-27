Get more, save today with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale

The Spring Blue Tag Sale1 has finally been launched, giving consumers the opportunity to own the brand’s latest innovations. Running for a limited time, the nationwide campaign offers genuine savings across Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) and Consumer Electronics (CE) product portfolios, making it easier than ever for consumers to upgrade the technology they use every day.

Blue Tag Sale has grown to become one of the flagship retail campaigns, combining various meaningful offers with the innovation, quality and connected experiences that consumers have come to expect from the brand. Whether upgrading to the latest smartphone, transforming home entertainment, gaming monitor or investing in intelligent home appliances, customers can enjoy exceptional value across a wide range of products.

Consumers get an opportunity to experience the latest technologies, from Galaxy AI and immersive entertainment to artificially intelligent home appliances, while enjoying genuine savings that make upgrading even more rewarding. Offers start from August 17.

Some of the Blue Tag Sale offers include the following1:

Mobile eXperience

Galaxy A07 (64GB) – Now R2,199*, save R800

Galaxy S25 FE Jetblack – Now R9,999*, save R4,000

Now Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G – Now R8,499* , save R1,500

, save Galaxy Watch8 44mm Bluetooth – Now R5,299*, save R896

– Now Buds 3FE – Now R2,099*, save R400

TV & Home Entertainment

New 65-inch Mini LED M80H 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV (UA65M70HAUXXA) – Now R11,999*

– Now Q-Series HW-Q930H 11.1.4ch Soundbar (HW-Q930H/XA) – Now R14,999*

– Now New 85-inch Neo QLED QN70H 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV (QA65S85FZEXXA) – Now R27,999*

– Now B-series Soundbar HW-B450F 2.1 ch Subwoofer (HW-B450F/XA) – Now R2,499*

Home Appliances & Air Conditioners

Bespoke AI Side-by-Side Family Hub Refrigerator 594L (RS90F64A2FFA) – Now R44,999* ( save R10,000 , plus receive a free Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Wi-Fi and Galaxy Buds Core valued at R9,999) 2

– Now , plus receive a and Side-by-Side Refrigerator 617L (RS70F65K2FFA) – Now R22,999*, save R5,000

save AI Top Loader Washer with Ecobubble 19kg (WA80F19S8BFA) – Now R7,999*, save R3,000

Front Loader Washer Ecobubble 9kg (WW90DG5U34ABFA) – Now R7,999*, save R2,000

save Bespoke AI WindFree AR80 Mid Wall Split (AR80F12CADW/FA) – Now R15,499*, save R3,500

Gaming Monitors

40″ Odyssey G7 G75F WUHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor (LS40FG750EUXEN) – Now R18,999*, save R6,000

Now 27″ Odyssey G5 G53F QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor (LS27FG530EUXEN) – Now R4,499*, save R1,400

From the latest Samsung Vision AI televisions, Odyssey Gaming Monitors that deliver immersive entertainment experiences to Bespoke AI home appliances designed to simplify everyday living, and Galaxy devices that bring the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into consumers’ hands, Blue Tag Sale provides compelling reasons to upgrade every part of the connected home.

Remember, the offers are available for a limited time and while stocks last, so shop early to take advantage of these exceptional savings.

For more information on the Samsung Blue Tag Sale and participating products, click here.

1 Terms and Conditions Apply.

2 Terms and Conditions Apply.

*Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.