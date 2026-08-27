Major bulk water leak fixed after Equestria outage

The Tshwane Metro confirmed it repaired a 700mm steel bulk pipeline at the corner of Farm and Simon Vermooten roads in the east of Pretoria.

The major pipe leak caused a water outage for residents in Equestria and parts of Die Wilgers last week.

The outage came just days after many residents endured almost a week without electricity following the vandalism of the Strulands Substation.

According to Ward 85 councillor Jacqui Uys, the leak originated inside a valve chamber that had reportedly been leaking for some time before becoming visible.

“During excavation to repair the leak, the valve chamber allegedly collapsed, damaging the main sewer pipe.”

She said residents have been informed that the sewer infrastructure must first be repaired before work on the water main can continue.

“This has resulted in the water supply to the whole of Equestria being shut off.”

Uys also indicated that open fire hydrants have been reported across Equestria due to the incident.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that following assessment, the teams found no collapsed valve chamber.

“The water teams had to repair the sewer line first due to the fact that the sewer infrastructure runs adjacent to the leaking bulk pipeline.”

Mashigo said that currently, three water leaks on Rossouw Street in Die Wilgers were repaired on August 20 and water supply was subsequently restored.

“The city is attending to all water-related service requests as and when they are received by the section and continues to deploy water tankers as soon as there’s water supply interruption,” he explained.

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