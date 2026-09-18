Capital Park crash claims father’s life and leaves child critically injured

A father died and his four-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries following a collision involving two vehicles in Capital Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Best Care Emergency Medical Service paramedic Xander Loubser, the crash occurred on Flower Street at about 14:00.

Loubser said emergency services arrived at a serious accident scene involving multiple casualties.

“Sadly, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he stated.

He confirmed the deceased was a father who had been travelling with his four-year-old daughter and a friend. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side.

The child sustained critical injuries, including a severe head injury, and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital under the care of a Best Care advanced life support paramedic.

The father’s friend sustained moderate injuries.

Loubser added that the occupants of the second vehicle were not injured, although the exact number of people in that vehicle was not immediately confirmed.

He urged motorists to avoid the area where possible and to exercise caution when approaching emergency scenes.

“Slow down when approaching emergency scenes and allow emergency personnel sufficient space to work safely,” he said.

He expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and everyone affected by the crash.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel