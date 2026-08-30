Independent artist awards celebrate diverse talent

South African independent music received a broad and colourful showcase at the SA Afri-Indie Music Awards 2026, with established performers, emerging artists, songwriters, producers and live acts recognised across an exceptionally wide range of categories.

The awards, as presented and organised by impresario and musician Rea le Roux, celebrated the diversity of South Africa’s independent music landscape, from pop, rock, country and gospel to alternative, classical, Afro-pop, comedy and traditional music.

The 2026 results also highlight the strength of both established names and newer voices making their mark on the local industry.

“Taken together, the 2026 results paint a picture of an independent music scene that is broad, ambitious and constantly renewing itself. The awards place newcomers and established artists, solo performers and groups, singers and songwriters, producers and visual creatives within the same celebration,” said Le Roux.

“From children taking their first steps in music to artists honoured for decades of contribution, the awards in 2026 present a snapshot of a South African music industry where different generations and genres continue to share the same stage.”

Several live acts gave colour to the evening, with award winner Armand Joubert being one of the most popular. Joubert won the award for Best single for his song with Sossi Slag.

Among the standout achievements was Jennifer Zamudio , who was named Best Adult Contemporary Album winner for Enigste and also took the title of Best Female Artist Overall. Her double recognition places her among the most prominent female artists represented in this year’s awards.

Bobby van Jaasveld was another major name among the winners. He received the award for Best Pop Single for Boer Ding, which also came with a R10 000 One Second One Shot Photography prize. He was further recognised as Best Male Artist Overall, underlining his strong showing across the awards.

Moot-artist Elme Churr won the award for Best Female Artist. She also performed live at the event.

Songwriting and performance were also given significant attention. Zaan Sonnekus won Best Alternative Single in Afrikaans for Selfbewus as well as Best Rock Single for Spoed. He was additionally named Best Male Songwriter and Best Male Live Performer. The multiple awards reflect recognition not only of his recorded music, but also of his ability as a songwriter and performer.

Sonnekus proudly referred to his Free State roots as part of his inspiration.

The awards also made room for artists at the beginning of their careers. Lizl Simoes won Best Newcomer Single with Muurblom, earning the associated Lindie Nel Aesthetics & Laser R10 000 voucher.

Lucia Poggenpoel was named the winner of Best Newcomer Album for Paaie van my hart.

These awards place emerging talent alongside some of the country’s better-known performers and demonstrate the importance of new voices within the independent music sector.

Younger performers were represented through dedicated under-18 categories.

Ronnie die Renoster won Best Children’s Single for ’n Glimlag, while Catie Rock received Best Pop Single Under 18 for Desember Dagdroom. Alba Vorster won Best Contemporary Single Under 18 with Ek mis jou, and Anke took Best Alternative Single Under 18 for Vir ’n vrou. Zonnebloem was recognised for Best Country Single Under 18 with First Place, as well as Best Songwriter Under 18.

Genre diversity remained one of the defining features of the 2026 awards.

Louis Loock won Best Gospel Single with Above All Other and received the R10 000 F41TH cash prize. Sunken State took Best Metal Single for Bring Back the Guillotine and later added Best Metal Album for Hunting Ghosts Finding Demons. Rock the Boat won Best Country Album with Keeps Me Breathing, while Gaz received Best Rock Album for My New Skin.

The traditional and contemporary sides of South African music were represented together.

Selby Williams won Best Traditional Single for a Solo Artist with Fix the Vibe, while Piet Farrell and Ray Dylan took Best Traditional Single for a Duo with Sipsop & Braaiboud.

In Afro-pop, Maynard won the solo category with Dance it out, while The Fantastics featuring Dr Victor won the group category for One More Chance.

Collaboration was another important thread running through the results.

Chera-Lee and Cindy Alter, once lead singer for the band CLOUT, won Best Collaboration 2026 for Be Your Own Hero. Wouter van de Venter and Nia Nell were recognised for Best Duo Single in Adult Contemporary with Ek val, while Ruan Josh and his sister Franja du Plessis won the Pop Duo category for Net hier bly.

Josh said the best part of the production was doing it with his sister.

The awards also recognised the work behind the music.

Jean-Marc Meyer was named Best Music Producer 2026, while Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir won Best Classical Single for Naggebed. The choir received Best Classical Album for Kroon van Wonders and was also recognised as Best Live Classical Instrumental Group.

Music videos and live performances received their own share of recognition.

Marlee van der Merwe won Best Music Video in the female Adult Contemporary category for Vergeet Van My, while Robbie Wessels took the male Adult Contemporary category for Racheltjie de Beer. Franja du Plessis won Best Pop Music Video, Female, for Lisensie, and Willem Botha won the male category in this video category for 2010. Nelven was recognised for the English male Pop Music Video with The Good, The Bad, The Beautiful.

The 2026 awards also looked beyond individual releases to celebrate longevity and contribution to the industry.

Cordelia eceived a 20 Year Contribution Honorary Award, while Nadine received a 30 Year Contribution Honorary Award.

Nadine thanked he mother, Carine, for sponsoring her first album and music agent, Ian Bossert, for believing in her long before any record label signed her up.

The Staccatos were recognised as South Africa’s longest-running band, with 65 years noted in the award. Both PJ Powers and Dr Victor received the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

PJ Powers celebrated her 47 years as a South African artist via video from the UK, while Blackie Swart received a Lifetime Contribution Honorary Award.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Best Entry 2026 prize and its R20 000 cash award went to Pedro Barbosa. A further R25 000 Cinematic Music Video award, through Leon Barnardt Productions, went to the band Donkerbaai.

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