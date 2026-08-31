Boiler breakdown won’t delay Hillcrest Pool opening, says metro

The Tshwane Metro is racing against the clock to get Hillcrest Swimming Pool ready for the September 1 opening, with a broken boiler among the outstanding maintenance issues.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Obakeng Ramabodu, said the boiler, which heats the pool, broke down due to wear and tear.

He said repairs are expected to take between 14 and 21 days.

“Despite the breakdown, a separate heat pump at the facility remains operational and will continue supporting the pool’s heating system,” said Ramabodu.

According to him, the boiler repairs will not affect the opening date as long as the pool water reaches the required minimum temperature of 18°C.

“Residents and swimming clubs rely on Hillcrest as an important recreational and competitive swimming facility. We are therefore doing everything necessary to ensure that it opens safely and remains operational throughout the swimming season.”

He said Hillcrest historically records water temperatures between 20°C and 22°C in September, even without the heating systems.

Ramabodu added that teams will monitor water temperature closely in the days before September 1 and inform residents and swimming stakeholders of any change that could affect the opening.

The metro has also carried out several maintenance interventions at the facility during the off-season, including electrical work, firefighting equipment maintenance, replacement of old pool-cleaning equipment, pressure gauge inspections and emergency pump repairs.

“Approximately R376 000 has been spent on the additional interventions,” the councillor said.

He said work on the pool’s grandstand has also been scheduled and is expected to take between four and eight weeks.

Ramabodu has started oversight visits to municipal swimming pools, beginning at Hillcrest, to assess their readiness ahead of the swimming season.

“The breakdown of the main boiler does not change our current target of opening Hillcrest on September 1. The secondary heat pump remains operational, our teams are progressing the boiler repairs, and we will closely monitor the pool temperature,” he said. He added that the metro remains committed to opening Hillcrest in time and will communicate any developments that could affect the planned opening.

“The city will continue its readiness programme across all municipal swimming pools to ensure that residents have access to safe, clean and properly maintained recreational facilities throughout the spring and summer season.

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