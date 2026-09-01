R30 000 worth of medication was seized from a truck driver allegedly bound for Zambia

A suspect is expected to appear in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning after being arrested for allegedly smuggling medication to Zambia.

The suspect was arrested at about 21:00 on Sunday, August 30, after Tshwane Flying Squad members found medication worth about R30 000 in the truck he was driving.

According to Tshwane Flying Squad spokesperson Frans Spang, Warrant Officer Moiponi Boya, Sergeant Ronny Masonto and Sergeant Mongezi Manyashe were patrolling Villieria and surrounding areas when they received information about a truck allegedly being used to transport medication illegally.

70 bottles of Green Astra Pain Syrup were found in the suspect’s possession.

Photo: Supplied



The officers later spotted the truck travelling northbound on the N1 highway near the Stormvoel off-ramp and pulled it over.

“After a search of the vehicle, officers found the medication as per the given information,” said Spang.

The driver purportedly told police that he was travelling to Zambia and police subsequently arrested him for possession of regulated medicines in contravention of Section 22A of the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.

Spang confirmed that police detained the suspect at the station, where they registered a case docket.

The seized medication was booked into the SAPS 13 store as evidence.

Police seized 100 bottles of Broncleer syrup, 70 bottles of White Astrapain syrup, and 70 bottles of Green Astrapain syrup, each 100ml.

The total value of the medication was estimated at R30 000.

“The suspect will appear at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning to face the charges against him,” added Spang.



70 bottles of White Astra Pain Syrup were found in the suspect’s possession.

Photo: Supplied



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