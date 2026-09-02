Man seriously injured after four-metre ladder fall in Pretoria East

A 58-year-old man is recovering at home after undergoing surgery following a fall from a ladder in Moreleta Park, Pretoria East, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), emergency services were called shortly after 14:00 on September 1.

The man’s family said he had been standing on the ladder to wash walls when it slipped out from underneath him.

“He fell approximately four metres and struck his jaw against the ladder and the ground. The wound extended from his chin to about 10cm down his neck,” the family said.

They added that he sustained no other injuries apart from bruising.

VEMRU said the wound narrowly missed the man’s trachea and major blood vessels.

He was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

His family confirmed that he underwent surgery and is now recovering at home.

VEMRU thanked Emer-G-Med and Emergency Medical Solutions for assisting at the scene.

Also read: Two former Hoërskool Centurion pupils killed in accident

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