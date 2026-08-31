Two former Hoërskool Centurion pupils killed in accident

Hoërskool Centurion has paid tribute to two former pupils, Dawid van Niekerk and Stefan Pieterse, who died in an accident shortly after midnight on Friday.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

Dawid and Stefan matriculated from Hoërskool Centurion in 2023 and were former members of the school’s rugby programme.

“It is with great sadness that Hoërskool Centurion says goodbye to two former Woeries,” the school said.

The school extended its heartfelt condolences to their families, relatives, friends and everyone who knew and loved them.

“May you be surrounded by love and support during this extremely difficult time, and may the precious memories of Dawid and Stefan bring you comfort and strength in the days ahead.”

In a separate tribute, the school’s rugby community said the two young men would always remain part of its history.

“You were part of the Woerie family, and the footprints you left here will always be part of our history.

“Dawid and Stefan, may you rest in peace.”

The school said everyone affected by the loss remained in its thoughts and prayers.

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