Renowned Blue Bulls refereeing mentor Johann Alberts dies suddenly

Johann Alberts, regarded as one of South Africa’s leading rugby refereeing minds and a respected mentor to hundreds of young officials, died suddenly on Tuesday.

Alberts grew up in the Delmas area and began refereeing with the Valke Rugby Union.

He later moved to Pretoria to work as a corporate consultant and became involved with the Blue Bulls referees.

Over many years, Alberts played a significant role as a referee coach and mentor. He also served as a technical official at matches across all levels of the game.

In recent years, he served on the Blue Bulls referees’ management committee, where he was responsible for coaching and assessment.

According to the Blue Bulls Rugby Union’s manager of refereeing affairs, Stephan Geldenhuys, Alberts was one of the best — if not the best — technical officials and mentors of young referees in South Africa.

“He was exceptionally good at what he did. As a coach and mentor, he played an enormous role in the development of literally hundreds of young referees,” Geldenhuys told Rekord.

Alberts’ technical expertise was known internationally. He was well travelled and also made his mark as a technical official during World Rugby’s international sevens series.

His popularity and standing within rugby circles, both in South Africa and abroad, have been reflected in the tributes pouring in since news of his death became known.

Alberts received several honours for his outstanding service to rugby. He was a former recipient of the BBRU Referees’ Association’s Louis Wessels floating trophy.

The trophy, one of the association’s most prestigious accolades, is awarded annually to a member in recognition of outstanding achievement and dedicated service.

Alberts was unmarried and is survived by his parents, brother and sister.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Read the Afrikaans version here.

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