Arrests and impounds hit high numbers in Region 3

TMPD Region 3 operations impounded more than 30 vehicles and led to several arrests, highlighting law enforcement’s role in the capital.

On August 31, TMPD Region 3 Sector 1 officers arrested five undocumented foreign nationals for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act 13 of 2002), in Atteridgeville, Pretoria West.

In another operation, the Pedestrian Unit arrested six pedestrians for posing a danger on the N1 South and Stormvoël Road.

In a separate operation, five motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a drinking and driving operation at a roadside checkpoint in Christina De Wit Avenue (Fountains Circle).

Meanwhile, the TMPD Public Transport Unit impounded 31 vehicles allegedly operating illegally for reward, including vehicles involved in e-hailing services.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said these ongoing operations aim to promote compliance, ensure the safe transportation of commuters, and reduce the risk of crashes and fatalities.

“Public transport is an essential mode of transportation used daily by members of the working and middle class to travel to various destinations.

“The TMPD Public Transport Unit conducts daily operations to ensure that public transport operators comply with road traffic regulations and other relevant legislation, with the aim of reducing the risk of crashes and fatalities,” Mahamba said.

The TMPD Overload Control Unit also conducted operations in Centurion and Akasia, where it weighed 94 vehicles, found 24 overloaded, and issued R74 000 in fines for other offences.

TMPD Region 3 Sector 1 officers also recovered a stolen vehicle while attending an accident scene at the intersection of Charlotte Maxeke Street and Quagga Road.

“An unidentified man approached them and informed the officers that the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to him and had previously been reported stolen at Silverton SAPS.

“By circulating details of the vehicle for verification, the vehicle tested positive, and TMPD members immediately arrested the occupants. The stolen vehicle was subsequently booked into SAPS 13 for further investigation,” Mahamba stated.

A suspect being taken into custody. Photo: Facebook/TMPD

One of the E-hailing vehicles impounded. Photo: Facebook/TMPD

TMPD officers being briefed. Photo: Facebook/TMPD



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