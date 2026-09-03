Decomposed body found buried at Pretoria smallholding

Police have launched a murder investigation after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered buried at a smallholding in Boskraai, Pretoria North.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers received information about a body allegedly buried on the property at approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, September 2.

“The information was operationalised and followed up,” Van Dyk said.

Search-and-rescue dogs were deployed during the investigation and identified an area where a body was suspected to have been buried.

The area was excavated, and police discovered the decomposed body of an unidentified white man.

Van Dyk said a witness identified during the preliminary investigation confirmed the grave’s location. The witness also allegedly confirmed that the deceased had been at the smallholding with his vehicle.

Police believe the deceased may have previously been reported missing in the Akasia area. Information obtained during the investigation also indicated that his vehicle was allegedly sold in Pretoria West.

The body has not yet been positively identified.

Van Dyk said a murder case was under investigation and detectives were following all available leads.