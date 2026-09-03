Missing Pretoria man Allan Whelan found murdered and buried

The decomposed body discovered at a Boskraai smallholding in Pretoria North has been identified as that of missing 53-year-old Allan Whelan.

A reliable source close to the investigation confirmed Whelan’s identity to Rekord and said one person had been arrested in connection with his murder.

Police are believed to still be searching for another person who may be linked to the case.

Whelan’s vehicle, which was allegedly sold following his disappearance, was recovered on Thursday, September 3, according to the source.

Police could not yet officially confirm the arrest or the vehicle’s recovery and were unable to provide more information.

Whelan was last seen in the Pretoria North area between midnight on Friday, August 21, and approximately 03:00 on Saturday, August 22. Akasia SAPS opened a missing-person case.

Pretoria North police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk previously said police received information at approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, September 2, about a body allegedly buried at a smallholding in Boskraai.

Search-and-rescue dogs were deployed and identified an area where a body was suspected to have been buried. The site was excavated, and the decomposed remains of a man were discovered.

Van Dyk said a witness identified during the preliminary investigation confirmed the location of the grave. The witness also allegedly confirmed that the deceased had visited the smallholding in his vehicle.

Further information indicated that the vehicle was allegedly sold in Pretoria West.

The murder investigation is continuing, and police are following all available leads.

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