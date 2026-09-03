CrimeNews

WATCH: Drone finds motorist dragged into bushes after N4 spiking

A security drone helped locate a motorist who was allegedly dragged into bushes by armed suspects following an N4 vehicle-spiking incident.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
WATCH: Drone finds motorist dragged into bushes after N4 spiking
The ProShield Security Drone Unit located the missing motorist in a field and guided SAPS members to his position. He was recovered alive and unharmed. Photo: ProShield Security

A motorist was rescued after allegedly being dragged into bushes by a group of armed suspects during a vehicle-spiking incident on the N4 highway in Pretoria.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 1.

According to ProShield Security, its units were dispatched to assist following a serious vehicle-spiking incident involving two motorists.

Upon arrival, responders established that one victim was safe, while a second motorist had reportedly been dragged into the surrounding bushes by a group of at least six armed suspects.

The ProShield Security Drone Unit, working alongside members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), immediately launched an extensive aerial and ground search of the surrounding fields and bushes.

During the search, the drone unit located the missing motorist alone in a field. The pilot maintained visual contact with him and directed police officers on the ground to his exact location.

The motorist was successfully recovered alive and unharmed.

Watch the video here:

SAPS Sinoville, SAPS Highway Patrol, the SAPS Tshwane and Soshanguve K9 units, ProShield Security, Prosec Security and Tracker SA participated in the operation.

ProShield said the incident was the latest amid what it described as an alarming increase in vehicle-spiking attacks along the N1 and N4 highways. In these attacks, objects are deliberately placed on the road to damage vehicles and force motorists to stop, leaving them vulnerable to robbery and other violent crimes.

The security company said it was engaging with SAPS and other security providers about a coordinated operational response to the attacks.

It added that intelligence sharing, aerial surveillance and coordinated ground operations would remain essential in combating the groups responsible.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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