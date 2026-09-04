Garstfontein Road upgrade on track

Construction on the long-awaited upgrade of Garstfontein Road has reached the halfway mark.

The 4.5km project will transform the gravel road into a fully surfaced asphalt route, complete with stormwater infrastructure, sidewalks, kerbing, traffic signals, street and high-mast lighting, road markings and landscaping.

MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale said the project remains on track, with overall physical progress at 55% and expenditure at 56%.

“Stormwater pipe construction has reached 80%, road construction is at 60%, and the relocation of engineering services is 80% complete. Box cutting and rockfill have been completed, while kerbing and paving have reached 40%,” she said.

The project is being implemented through a partnership between the Tshwane Metro and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT). The metro is responsible for the design and construction monitoring, while the provincial department appointed the contractor.

Construction began in November 2024, with work officially starting on site in January 2025. The project is expected to be completed by August 2, 2027.

MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale with the team on the construction site. PHOTO: CoT



Beyond improving road infrastructure, the upgrade is also creating employment opportunities.

According to Mogale, the main contractor has employed 72 local general workers, including youth, women and persons with disabilities. A further 27 local small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) have been appointed across various work packages, creating jobs for 157 people.

Once complete, the project will deliver 4.5km of upgraded roadway, 3.6km of stormwater pipelines and 4.3km of sidewalks and paved walkways, significantly improving safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction has not been without challenges. Mogale said relocating existing engineering services, cable theft, attempted disruptions, environmental requirements and protecting nearby properties have all affected progress.

“The project team is addressing these challenges through increased security, stakeholder engagement, engineering interventions and strengthened environmental and health and safety monitoring,” she said.

The next phase of construction will focus on relocating remaining engineering services, completing key intersections and advancing kerbing, paving and finishing works.

The GDRT urged motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zone and obey temporary traffic management measures.

“The project forms part of the Gauteng government’s ongoing investment in modernising transport infrastructure and enhancing travel for all road users,” the department said.

Garstfontein Road construction is on track. PHOTO: GPDRT



Construction of a bridge on K50 Garstfontein Road. PHOTO: GPDRT



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