2.2km of illegal nets removed from Bronkhorstspruit Dam

SAPS Tshwane Water Policing and Diving Services removed more than 2.2km of illegal fishing nets from Bronkhorstspruit Dam to protect aquatic life.

The achievement came during a week-long operation that also saw divers recover seven bodies across Gauteng and the Free State.

Police said the operation, conducted between August 24 and 31, targeted water-related incidents and environmental crimes.

According to Police Emergency Services spokesperson Warrant Officer Frans Spang, a member of the diving services unit responded to reports of illegal fishing nets set in Bronkhorstspruit Dam.

“The unit received a complaint of illegal fishing nets that were put in the water at Bronkhorstspruit Dam. The members recovered about 2.2km of fishing nets and successfully rescued 43 live fish from the nets. Unfortunately, 27 dead fish were also removed,” said Spang.

He said the operation prevented further damage to aquatic life while removing prohibited fishing equipment from the dam.

Spang said the unit also assisted colleagues from Sedibeng and Johannesburg in the search for a person who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Vaal River near the R42.

“Due to no eyewitnesses or indications, the area was extensively searched with 90 minutes of dive time as well as vessel patrols; however, no victim was found.”

While officers focused on Bronkhorstspruit Dam and the Vaal River search, the wider operation resulted in the recovery of seven bodies from waterways in Springs, Kempton Park, Tokoza, Oranjeville and Zonkisizwe.

Spang urged residents to take extra precautions around rivers and dams.

“Individuals intending to traverse rivers are urged to do so exclusively at dedicated bridges, as accidents often stem from victims being swept away by rapid currents,” he said.

The officer also warned people taking part in baptisms or other river activities to be mindful of water quality and changing conditions.

“Those engaging in baptism rituals should be cognisant of the associated risks, considering the potential contamination of Gauteng rivers with sewage and chemicals, posing health hazards and the risk of being swept away.”

Spang said anyone entering rivers or dams for recreational or other activities should wear a life jacket.

“Parents of young children near open water should educate them about the dangers of the water and ensure constant supervision,” he added.

Police have opened inquest dockets into the drownings, and investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest SAPS station or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

SAPS Diving Unit removed illegal nets from Bronkhorstspruit Dam.

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